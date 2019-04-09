Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield responds to a question during a news conference from the International Space Station on a photograph taken from a television monitor on January 10, 2013 in St-Hubert, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield’s famous photos from the International Space Station will soon be available to the public.

Hadfield donated more than 13,000 photos to Dalhousie University in Halifax, where they will be preserved and available for educational and research purposes.

Marlo MacKay of the Dalhousie Libraries says they will be available as of Thursday, when the university will hold a public launch.

Hadfield took 45,000 photographs while circling the world’s continents during a five-month mission commanding the International Space Station that ended in May 2013.

READ MORE: Astronaut’s visit uplifts B.C. community still reeling from wildfires

The photos — and a video of Hadfield doing a cover of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” in the station — made him an international celebrity, with 2.4 million Twitter followers.

MacKay says Dalhousie is one of two Canadian institutions to have the photos — the other being the Nova Scotia Community College’s Centre of Geographic Sciences in the Annapolis Valley, which is using them in course work.

After the launch, the Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be open to the public through the Dalhousie Libraries’ website.

“We are honoured that Chris Hadfield has entrusted the Dal Libraries to preserve his collection,” said Donna Bourne-Tyson, the university librarian.

“Commander Hadfield can’t be with us at the launch but he is thrilled with the work we’ve done so that his photos can be an ongoing resource for students and the space-curious. The potential for these photos to inspire teaching and research is limited only by our imaginations and extends far beyond Dalhousie.”

READ MORE: Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

A Dalhousie researcher has created an interactive map using several hundred of the donated photos.

A compilation of about 200 photos by Hadfield was turned into a book: “You Are Here: Around The World in 92 Minutes.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ghost of Toys R Us still haunts toy makers
Next story
Canada still enjoying old NAFTA benefits: Freeland

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake celebrates five years since Hockeyville

There was a Five Year Anniversary “Share the Memories” gathering at the Viewpoint Lounge on April 5

NDP candidate Robyn O’Brien wants to upgrade health care in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Legion donates to 18 different non-profits

The total donation came to about $30,000 on April 6

FCP candidate Chad Miller says he is the relatable choice for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Notley urges senators to put tanker ban bill ‘in the garbage’

NDP leader says bill wouldn’t stop international tanker traffic, just impede Alberta

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet in mid-February and Philpott followed a few weeks later

Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Most Read