A demonstrator holds a sign reading “Back away slowly” to encourage other demonstrators to leave, near the Chinese Liaison Office in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Protesters turned Hong Kong streets into rivers of umbrellas Sunday as they marched through heavy rain from a packed park and filled a major road in the Chinese territory, where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regular weekend activity this summer. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is condemning violence in Hong Kong as tension escalates between pro-democracy protesters and police.

She made the remarks in a joint statement issued Saturday with her counterpart in the European Union, Federica Mogherini.

The statement says that both Canada and the EU support Hong Kong’s “high degree of autonomy” within China, as well as its residents’ right to peaceful assembly.

But they are urging restraint in the wake of “a rising number of unacceptable violent incidents.”

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region as some residents accuse the Communist Party-ruled Chinese government of chipping away at Hong Kong’s democratic rights.

The statement from Freeland and Mogherini calls for “broad-based and inclusive dialogue, involving all key stakeholders.”

READ MORE: Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
For recent immigrant youngsters, Canadian soccer club provides continuity
Next story
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson comes out as gay after 40 years

Just Posted

Over 1,000 barrel racers pouring into Ponoka next week for ABRA Finals

The Alberta Barrel Racing Association Finals will be held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre Aug. 19-25

It’s our lake too, eh?

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Society contributes a weekly column about many aspects of the lake

Sylvan Lake rallies around 3-year-old boy with brain tumour

A GoFundMe Campaign and silent auction has raised around $45,000 for the Bellavance family

CulinART to provide a taste of Sylvan Lake

The new event on Sept. 6 will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street

Stephansson House celebrating summer with Harvest Fair and Quilt Show

The annual event will feature live music, demonstrations, artisans, quilters, and a food truck

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

‘It’s just the freedom:’ Paralyzed Broncos player pursuing life on the water

The former Humboldt Broncos goaltender, who started in the net when he was nine, was paralyzed last year

Central Alberta Buccaneers punch ticket to AFL Final

28-20 win over Fort Mac sets up likely date against Calgary Wolf Pack

Canadians killed in Afghanistan honoured during emotional dedication ceremony

One-hundred-fifty-eight Canadian soldiers died during the mission

Discussion on grief and loss between Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper goes viral

The exchange includes emotional question from Cooper, and outlook on grief as a child

Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Fewer than 20 black Canadians have been nominated so far, including some Liberal MPs seeking re-election

Most Read