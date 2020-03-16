FILE – A Cineplex theatre in Toronto is seen on Monday, December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Two of Canada’s most popular movie theatre chains will close its doors till April 2 due to COVID-19.

In a statement released Monday night, CEO Ellis Jacob said the suspension of movie showings was to comply with senior government health regulations.

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said earlier on Monday that all gatherings of 50 or more people should be cancelled.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Landmark Cinemas said they will also be pausing operations.

The company said all booking and ticket fees would be refunded.

Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake business providing pancakes for out-of-school kids

Owners of Open Range Saloon say they saw a need to provide breakfast to kids with class cancelled

The Gulls land in Sylvan Lake

The name and logo for Sylvan Lake’s new WCBL team was revealed at Hockey Central on March 15

Sylvan Lake football team celebrates a winning year at awards banquet

The HJ Cody Lakers went undefeated, and won the league championship

Sylvan Lake students at home as school boards come up with plan for continued education

The Alberta Government announced Sunday afternoon that all classes in the province were cancelled

Alberta to cancel school classes, licensed childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

University of Alberta suspends classes, moves online for rest of term

There will be no in-person exams this term

Most Read