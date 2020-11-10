Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton, Friday, March 20, 2020. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says they are considering a short, sharp “circuit breaker” economic lockdown to reverse a recent spike in COVID-19 casess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton, Friday, March 20, 2020. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says they are considering a short, sharp “circuit breaker” economic lockdown to reverse a recent spike in COVID-19 casess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

‘Circuit breaker:’ Alberta considering options as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

The province has 800 contact tracers and is working to hire 380 more

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province is considering a short, but sharp economic lockdown that would act as a “circuit breaker” to help reverse a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

But Dr. Deena Hinshaw also says every decision needs to weigh larger issues of mental health, well-being and community impact.

“There’s no easy path through this,” Hinshaw told reporters Monday.

“We know that whatever measures we put in place, mandatory or voluntary, they are only going to be effective if Albertans come along with us and follow.”

COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in recent weeks in Alberta including 644 new ones announced by Hinshaw.

There are 192 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 39 in intensive care. There have been 370 deaths.

In the last five days alone, there have been 3,700 new cases.

The surge is having a deleterious domino effect on health resources and staff: 30 per cent of non-essential surgeries in Edmonton have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

To that end, 174 Alberta physicians, including emergency room doctors and infectious disease specialists, wrote a public letter Monday to Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney saying more needs to be done immediately to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed caring for both COVID cases and other patients.

“If the rate of COVID-19 spread continues, the consequences to the people of Alberta will be catastrophic,” wrote the doctors.

“The province should consider a two-week, short, sharp lockdown, or ‘circuit breaker’ to drop the effective reproductive number and allow contact tracing to catch up.”

The province has 800 contact tracers and is working to hire 380 more. Last week, Alberta Health Services announced due to spike in cases they have had to reduce the scope of contact tracing.

The province has taken measured steps in recent days to try to control the virus while avoiding the widespread economic lockdowns imposed, and later lifted, earlier this year such as closing bars, restaurants and retailers.

Kenney has resisted calls to take drastic steps, saying the data isn’t there to support it and that a sweeping curtailment of public interaction could be far more harmful.

“Our data indicates it’s currently safer to eat out at a restaurant at a table with no more than six with protections in place than to attend a private gathering at someone’s home,” Kenney said Friday.

“Currently about 40 per cent of active cases in the two big cities are linked to household transmission or a private event.”

The province is asking families in Edmonton and Calgary to stop hosting extended gatherings and get-togethers. Public social gatherings in those two cities and surrounding areas are limited to 15 people. This includes functions like banquets and wedding receptions. The limit does not extend to wedding services.

Opposition NDP health critic David Shepherd said his party doesn’t want to see an economic lockdown, but said the government must do more in the meantime to slow the virus, such as signing on to the federal tracing app and creating a risk index to help businesses prepare for changes in health orders.

“If we reach a point where our acute health care system is overrun and the province is compelled into a lockdown, Albertans will look back at October and November and ask if everything that could have been done was done,” said Shepherd.

“As of today, sadly, the answer to that question is no.”

Also Monday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the province is heartened but cautious after U.S.- based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. announced that its COVID-19 vaccine was 90 per cent effective based on early results.

“I’m optimistic that there will be a vaccine, or several, starting distribution in the next several months, but I emphasize we have to contain the virus until a vaccine is widely distributed — and that’s going to be a number of months,” said Shandro.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central zone cases up Monday
Next story
VIDEO: Justin Trudeau first leader to talk to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden

Just Posted

Braidon Westin, no. 19 for the Wranglers, fights for the puck in a face-off in a recent game. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake Wranglers on losing streak after first four game

The Wranglers lost thier first four games versus the Red Deer Vipers

file photo
Town of Sylvan Lake placed on “watch list” for COVID-19, new mandates in place

As of Nov. 9, new mandatory and voluntary measures have been put in place for residents and visitors

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced the province surpasses one million COVID-19 tests Friday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Central zone cases up Monday

Due to technical issues with Alberta website, testing data unavailable

Many residents from Sylvan Lake and surrounding area came out to an open house at the Senior’s Centre to find out more about the final draft of the Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan. The IDP will now have a public hearing on Nov. 21. File Photo
Joint public hearing for Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan planned for Nov. 21

The IDP is a joint plan with eight municipalities surrounding Sylvan Lake

.
COVID-19: Alberta reports 727 virus cases Sunday

‘Critical juncture’ says province’s top doctor

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Peter Dawe salutes his son Capt. Matthew Dawe’s grave in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Capt.Matthew Dawe died in Afghanistan on July 4, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Fewer people plan to attend virtual or in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

The poll found that roughly 71 per cent of respondents will wear a poppy

A player takes a corner kick during a soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. British Columbia announced new public health measures for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Saturday - including an order for people not to have social interactions outside their immediate household and a ban on indoor group physical activities for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two-thirds of Canadians would support a COVID-19 curfew if pandemic severe: Poll

The prospect of a curfew has been floated in several provinces

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton, Friday, March 20, 2020. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says they are considering a short, sharp “circuit breaker” economic lockdown to reverse a recent spike in COVID-19 casess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘Circuit breaker:’ Alberta considering options as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

The province has 800 contact tracers and is working to hire 380 more

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Koren Lightning-Earle. (Akemi Matsubuchi/Submitted)
Maskwacis lawyer says Indigenous training an ‘example’ to follow

All Alberta lawyers will undergo Indigenous Cultural Competency training

file photo
Maskwacis engage RCMP Major Crimes Unit in suspicious death investigation

Ashton Lloyd Saddleback has been charged with the second-degree murder of his mother.

Skaters makes their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. From manufactured rinks in city parks, to lengthy swaths of iced-over rivers, Canada’s outdoor public skating spaces may prove popular during the first full winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Are outdoor ice rinks safe? Experts say skating is low risk, but precautions needed

Municipalities across the country are working on guidelines for their outdoor skating rinks

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

Most Read