City of Camrose issues friendly COVID-19 vaccination challenge to the City of Wetaskiwin

The two cities have engaged in a friendly competition to see who can boast higher vaccination rates.

City of Camrose Mayor, Norm Mayer, issued a challenge to the City of Wetaskiwin over Facebook to compete with the City of Camrose for the highest vaccine uptake rate in the province. Facebook/ City of Camrose, Alberta

The City of Camrose’s Mayor, Norm Mayer challenged Mayor Tyler Gandam and the City of Wetaskiwin to a friendly competition this week about city-wide COVID-19 vaccines.

Mayer received his vaccine earlier this week and says he has hopes that Camrose will become the city with the highest vaccine uptake rates in the province. To foster friendly competition, Mayer and the City of Camrose challenged Gandam and the Wetaskiwin citizens to see whose population can boast higher vaccination rates.

“The Mayor has issued a special challenge to Mayor Gandam and the citizens of Wetaskiwin,” states a post from the City of Camrose on their Facebook page.

“We believe that Camrosians will rally behind our initiative and our vaccination rates will exceed the City of Wetaskiwin’s. Challenge accepted? Mayor Tyler Gandam, when you lose you can come for a dip in our new pool!”

Gandam responded to the challenge in a repost on the Mayor Tyler Gandam Facebook page, saying, “So we’ve been challenged by the City of Camrose, Alberta… I hope you’re all as competitive as I am Wetaskiwin! Lets beat them.”



