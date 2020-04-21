(Black Press file photo)

City of Lacombe adds more business supports during COVID-19

Local can contact the City of Lacombe to temporarily suspend utility services

Local businesses forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic can contact the City of Lacombe to temporarily suspend utility services.

Customers can download the Request For Temporary Disconnection Of Utility Services form at http://www.lacombe.ca/home/showdocument?id=310, complete it and email to utilities@lacombe.ca.

Please note that the disconnection and reconnection fees ($35 each) are still required; however, the 60-day minimum time frame for suspensions is waived, and applicants do not need to specify an end date for the temporary disconnection.

The meter will be read, and customers will be billed for consumption to date. The monthly basic fee will be prorated to the date of the suspension request.

Meter reading will continue during the suspension period. Requests for reconnection and resumption of services must be emailed to utilities@lacombe.ca.

Customers should allow at least 10 calendar days’ prior notice to the City for reconnection. Reconnection may be delayed if a high volume of requests cause a backlog for City staff

For more information, go to http://www.lacombe.ca/living/utility-service-centre.

-Submitted by the City of Lacombe

Coronavirus

