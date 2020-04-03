Photo submitted

City of Lacombe announces BOLT Transit service change due to COVID-19

BOLT Transit is suspending its evening express route leaving from Red Deer at 8:24 p.m.

Due to low ridership resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, BOLT Transit is suspending its evening express route (leaving from Red Deer at 8:24 p.m.), effective Monday, April 6.

In addition, BOLT will not be running on Good Friday (April 10) or Easter Monday (April 13).

The rest of the service schedule remains intact, and measures have been put in place to ensure physical distancing guidelines are maintained on board the buses.

Please see the temporary bus schedule for more information.

-Submitted by the City of Lacombe

