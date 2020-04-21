City of Lacombe releases COVID-19 prevention advice on public playground use

The City of Lacombe released COVID-19 prevention tips in relation to public parks. (Black Press file photo)

While the City of Lacombe is not closing playgrounds at this time, Alberta Health Services is recommending parents, caregivers, and children avoid using playground equipment due to the following:

There is limited access to handwashing or hand sanitizer in public playgrounds.

There is no cleaning and disinfection between playground uses. Playgrounds are not cleaned on a regular basis.

There is no way to limit the number of children on public play equipment and the recommendation for social distancing is hard to enforce.

Instead of using playgrounds, parents and caregivers can:

Go for walks with children outside, keeping two meters (six feet) away from others.

Play in yards or open park areas and trails, away from others.

If you plan to use local parks and trails, please obey posted signage about restrictions on access and use related to current Public Health Orders. Remember to follow these COVID-19 general prevention tips:

Wash your hands often and well

Avoid touching your face, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched

Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill

When sick, cover your cough and sneezes and then wash your hands

-Submitted by the City of Lacombe

Coronavirus