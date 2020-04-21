The City of Lacombe released COVID-19 prevention tips in relation to public parks. (Black Press file photo)

City of Lacombe releases COVID-19 prevention advice on public playground use

Cleanliness, social distancing more difficult at public playgrounds

While the City of Lacombe is not closing playgrounds at this time, Alberta Health Services is recommending parents, caregivers, and children avoid using playground equipment due to the following:

  • There is limited access to handwashing or hand sanitizer in public playgrounds.
  • There is no cleaning and disinfection between playground uses. Playgrounds are not cleaned on a regular basis.
  • There is no way to limit the number of children on public play equipment and the recommendation for social distancing is hard to enforce.

Instead of using playgrounds, parents and caregivers can:

  • Go for walks with children outside, keeping two meters (six feet) away from others.
  • Play in yards or open park areas and trails, away from others.

If you plan to use local parks and trails, please obey posted signage about restrictions on access and use related to current Public Health Orders. Remember to follow these COVID-19 general prevention tips:

  • Wash your hands often and well
  • Avoid touching your face, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched
  • Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill
  • When sick, cover your cough and sneezes and then wash your hands

-Submitted by the City of Lacombe

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some US producers, states reopening amid political pressure
Next story
COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Business Resilience Survey will help the Town create an economic recovery plan following COVID-19

Red Deer woman loses her sister, niece and brother in law in Nova Scotia shooting

Teenager who died was 17

Alberta confirms 105 new COVID-19 cases, one additional case in central zone

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake seamstress asking for help sewing masks during pandemic

The masks gives essential workers and community members peace of mind, Jessika Voorhees says

Sylvan Lake Town Council not “wowed” by proposed Centennial Park playground

Town Council tabled the motion to award the tender for the project until the next meeting

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

City of Lacombe adds more business supports during COVID-19

Local can contact the City of Lacombe to temporarily suspend utility services

City of Lacombe releases COVID-19 prevention advice on public playground use

Cleanliness, social distancing more difficult at public playgrounds

Lacombe Police traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Some US producers, states reopening amid political pressure

US heavy-equipment manufacturer putting people back to work

Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to virus

Officials concerned about attacks

‘A difficult decision:’ Alberta meat-packing plant pausing production

Not clear how long plant will be shut down

Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Canadians and Americans polled

Most Read