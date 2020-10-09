City of Leduc enacts mandatory face coverings bylaw

The City of Leduc has officially enacted the Face Coverings Bylaw after passing the threshold of 10 active COVID-19 cases in the City.

According to provincial statistics, the City of Leduc currently has 13 active COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 face coverings are now mandatory inside all public premises and public vehicles within City of Leduc Limits.

The bylaw will remain active until the Leduc City Council passes a motion to deactivate it.

“The health and safety of all our residents is our utmost concern, so we feel that with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the rise in our city, it is time to implement this critical measure throughout Leduc,” says Leduc Mayor Bob Young.

The City of Leduc will have an education-first approach to the enactment of the bylaw in order to give the community time to adjust to the new protocols. However, following this time period failure to follow the bylaw could result in a $100 fine.

Under the bylaw, local business owners have the choice whether or not to deny service to anyone who refuses to comply, and may also sell or provide face coverings to patrons if they choose to do so.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

