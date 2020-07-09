City of Red Deer now has 3 active COVID-19 cases, Red Deer County has 2

The provincial government identified five new COVID-19 cases in central Alberta on Thursday.

Red Deer has one new case, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website. There are now three active cases in the city, to go along with the 36 who have recovered.

Meanwhile, Red Deer County now has two active cases of the virus – there were no active cases on Wednesday. Twelve have recovered in the county.

Stettler County and Mountain View County have one active COVID-19 case each.

Stettler County has three recovered cases and Mountain View County has four. Ponoka County remains at one active and two recovered cases.

A handful of central Alberta communities are without a confirmed active case.

Clearwater County remains at one recovered case, the City of Lacombe has two recovered cases, Lacombe County has three recovered cases and the Town of Olds has four recovered cases.

Alberta’s central zone has 11 active cases – the other three active cases are located in Beaver County and Drumheller. Two people within the central zone are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Provincially, the government confirmed 37 new cases Thursday. Of the 8,519 total confirmed cases, 584 are active, 7,774 have recovered and 161 have died.

Forty-six people are currently in hospital due to the virus, with seven of those individuals in an intensive care unit. No one within the central zone is currently in an ICU.

Calgary has the most active cases of all the Alberta zones, with 220. Edmonton has 215, the south zone has 90, the north zone has 42 and the location is unknown for six confirmed cases.

To date, 507,169 Albertans have been tested.

Nationally, 106,471 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 8,740 people have died due to the virus.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter