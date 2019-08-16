City of Saskatoon hit by internet fraud that sends $1M to wrong bank account

The city contacted police after the fraud was discovered on Monday

The City of Saskatoon says it has lost $1 million after it was targeted in an online scam. Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark speaks with media at the Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

The City of Saskatoon says it has lost $1 million in an online scam.

City manager Jeff Jorgenson says a fraudster electronically impersonated the chief financial officer of a construction company that has a contract with the city.

He says the culprit asked to have a payment sent to a new bank account and the city complied.

The city contacted police after the fraud was discovered on Monday.

It has hired experts to try to recover the money.

ALSO READ: ‘Sextortion’ emails on the rise, targeting Canadians who may or may not visit porn sites

Jorgenson says the city is reviewing its financial controls to make sure it is secure from future attacks.

“The attacks are always there. They’re always changing,” he said at a news conference Thursday.

“The fraudsters are becoming more and more sophisticated, and our controls and systems have to become more and more sophisticated as well.”

Mayor Charlie Clark said the city decided to go public with the fraud to be up front with taxpayers and warn others so it doesn’t happen to them.

Two years ago, MacEwan University in Edmonton reported that it had been defrauded of $11.8 million when three staff members were fooled into changing the electronic banking information of a construction company.

The university said it was able recover $10.9 million because of a quick response by the school, lawyers, banks and the police.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

Just Posted

Over 1,000 barrel racers pouring into Ponoka next week for ABRA Finals

The Alberta Barrel Racing Association Finals will be held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre Aug. 19-25

It’s our lake too, eh?

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Society contributes a weekly column about many aspects of the lake

Sylvan Lake rallies around 3-year-old boy with brain tumour

A GoFundMe Campaign and silent auction has raised around $45,000 for the Bellavance family

CulinART to provide a taste of Sylvan Lake

The new event on Sept. 6 will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street

Stephansson House celebrating summer with Harvest Fair and Quilt Show

The annual event will feature live music, demonstrations, artisans, quilters, and a food truck

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

What could be next? Five questions in the SNC-Lavalin saga

Will police lay charges? Will report resonate with voters? Will Jody Wilson-Raybould get re-elected?

Alberta government strikes panel to advise on wage cut for alcohol servers

Panel is tasked with consolidating existing studies on the effects of a minimum-wage increase

‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Alleged child porn upload to internet leads to charges against Edmonton doctor

Police say the 47-year-old man was arrested Aug. 11 after an investigation

Alberta, Saskatchewan say they have no plans to put carbon tax stickers on pumps

The federal government has imposed a carbon tax on Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Humboldt survivors featured in documentary want to make their ‘angels’ proud

‘Humboldt: The New Season’ to air Thursday, Aug. 15, on CBC

Most Read