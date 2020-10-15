file photo

file photo

City of Wetaskiwin awarded $20 million in grant funding

The City was awarded over $20 million in grant funding throughout 2020.

The City of Wetaskiwin has been awarded $20,097,055.00 in grant funding throughout 2020 from both the provincial government, federal government and Community Food Centres Canada.

In the approval of the 2020 municipal budget, a new position—grants coordinator was designated for the City. Previously, each City department applied for and managed their own grant applications individually.

This year the grants coordinator centralized the grants application for the City of Wetaskiwin, and the City contributes a large part of its success in obtaining these sizable grants to this position and the centralizing of grant applications.

“Working through an incredibly hard time—both economically and with the pandemic—it is very encouraging to have the support from our provincial and federal partners,” stated City of Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam. “While some of our grant dollars this year is based on population and through existing agreements, the City has taken a very active role in pursuing grant funding to help offset our costs which in turn directly benefits our residents and business owners.”

benefits our residents and business owners.”

The breakdown of the grants received is as follows:

Community Food Centres Canada

• Good Food Access Fund:

o Grant amount: $80,000

o Support for community members experiencing food security issues as a result of COVID-19 including food hampers, produce and gift cards.

• Good Food Access Fund:

o Grant amount: $20,000

o Gift cards to further support community members experiencing food security issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government of Alberta

• Alberta Municipal Water Wastewater Partnership:

o Grant amount: $12,900,000

o Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades.

• Community and Regional Economic Support program:

o Grant amount: $34,375

o Economic development investment readiness and attraction report.

• Community Outreach Coordinator:

o Grant amount: $65,000

o Community Outreach Coordinator staff position for the City of Wetaskiwin’s Intensive Case Management Program.

• Municipal Stimulus Funding:

o Grant amount: $2,661,682

o Asphalt overlays on 40 avenue (56 Street to 64 Street) and 48 Street south of 37 Avenue of South East Industrial.

• Municipal Sustainability Initiative:

o Grant amount: $2,661,682

o Funding to support 2020 capital projects including the public works shop replacement.

• Municipal Operating Support Transfer:

o Grant amount: $1,286,432

o General Administrative shortfalls associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to it.

Municipal Policing Assistance Grant:

o Grant amount: $301,240

o Funding to support annual policing costs.

• Police Officer Grant:

o Grant amount: $200,000

o Funding for two police officer positions.

• Social Services Support for COVID-19:

o Grant amount: $75,500

o Support for community members during COVID-19 including the Feed More program, Community Kitchen Support, hygiene kits and front-line staff.

• Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program:

o Grant amount: $210,000

o Lighting upgrades at the Wetaskiwin Regional Airport.

Government of Canada

• Canada Summer Jobs:

o Grant amount: $16,800

o Summer student employment positions.

• Federal Gas Tax Fund:

o Grant amount: $723,888

o Funding to support local infrastructure priorities for 2020 including lane line rehabilitation and storm sewer rehabilitation.

• Reaching Home COVID-19 Emergency Funding:

o Grant amount: $17,850

o Emergency self isolation supplies for Wetaskiwin’s homeless population including sleeping supplies, food, basic necessities, personal protective equipment, and sanitization supplies.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic
Next story
Twelve-year old boy finds dinosaur fossil during summer trek in Alberta’s Badlands

Just Posted

(File Photo)
Batten down the hatches, a dump of snow expected Friday afternoon

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement as upwards of 10 cm of snow is expected

A test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Two additional COVID-19 cases are being investigated by authorities at Hunting Hills High School in Red Deer. File photo
COVID-19: Central zone at 108 active cases

Red Deer sees another increase

Dr. Walter Reynolds died after he was attacked at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic in Red Deer in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor is fit to stand trial

Psychiatrist who examined Deng Mabiour says he can go to trial

Quit smoking stock photo from Metro Creative
Sylvan Lake chosen for a quit smoking research project

Sylvan Lake Quits is a new research project that aims to help current smokers interested in quitting

(File Photo)
Diploma exams in October and November optional for Alberta students

Alberta Teacher’s Association says they are pleased but would like to see provincial exams cancelled

Battle River Medical Clinic currently has already lost three doctors since December 2019. (File photo)
Battle with government affecting doctor recruitment

Ponoka clinic needs more doctors

A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in September hit another record for the month as they continued to climb higher and prices soared.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada records record home sales for September, up 45.6% from 2019

Actual national average home price in September was a record $604,000

Twisted Label logo. (Facebook)
Ponoka’s Twisted Label is No. 1 storefront in Canada

Ladies’ fashions boutique ‘taking off’ during COVID-19

file photo
City of Wetaskiwin awarded $20 million in grant funding

The City was awarded over $20 million in grant funding throughout 2020.

Dion Hrushkin, (L) Nathan Hrushkin (centre) and Francois Therrien at the Nodwell property. Photo by NCC
Twelve-year old boy finds dinosaur fossil during summer trek in Alberta’s Badlands

The find indeed marks an exciting chapter in Nathan Hrushkin’s growing fascination with palaeontology

(Pxhere.com)
Panting, spewing droplets, poor ventilation: What makes gyms a superspreading risk

Fitness studio has been linked to more than 65 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women’s Support Services, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s like a pressure cooker in the house:’ Calls to helplines in Canada jump in pandemic

Calls tripled in the spring in B.C. before levelling off in the summer

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks4Canada group calls for federal mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19

The group says cases continue to rise in crowded places, close-contact settings and closed spaces

Most Read