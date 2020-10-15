City of Wetaskiwin awarded $20 million in grant funding

The City was awarded over $20 million in grant funding throughout 2020.

The City of Wetaskiwin has been awarded $20,097,055.00 in grant funding throughout 2020 from both the provincial government, federal government and Community Food Centres Canada.

In the approval of the 2020 municipal budget, a new position—grants coordinator was designated for the City. Previously, each City department applied for and managed their own grant applications individually.

This year the grants coordinator centralized the grants application for the City of Wetaskiwin, and the City contributes a large part of its success in obtaining these sizable grants to this position and the centralizing of grant applications.

“Working through an incredibly hard time—both economically and with the pandemic—it is very encouraging to have the support from our provincial and federal partners,” stated City of Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam. “While some of our grant dollars this year is based on population and through existing agreements, the City has taken a very active role in pursuing grant funding to help offset our costs which in turn directly benefits our residents and business owners.”

benefits our residents and business owners.”

The breakdown of the grants received is as follows:

Community Food Centres Canada

• Good Food Access Fund:

o Grant amount: $80,000

o Support for community members experiencing food security issues as a result of COVID-19 including food hampers, produce and gift cards.

• Good Food Access Fund:

o Grant amount: $20,000

o Gift cards to further support community members experiencing food security issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government of Alberta

• Alberta Municipal Water Wastewater Partnership:

o Grant amount: $12,900,000

o Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades.

• Community and Regional Economic Support program:

o Grant amount: $34,375

o Economic development investment readiness and attraction report.

• Community Outreach Coordinator:

o Grant amount: $65,000

o Community Outreach Coordinator staff position for the City of Wetaskiwin’s Intensive Case Management Program.

• Municipal Stimulus Funding:

o Grant amount: $2,661,682

o Asphalt overlays on 40 avenue (56 Street to 64 Street) and 48 Street south of 37 Avenue of South East Industrial.

• Municipal Sustainability Initiative:

o Grant amount: $2,661,682

o Funding to support 2020 capital projects including the public works shop replacement.

• Municipal Operating Support Transfer:

o Grant amount: $1,286,432

o General Administrative shortfalls associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to it.

• Municipal Policing Assistance Grant:

o Grant amount: $301,240

o Funding to support annual policing costs.

• Police Officer Grant:

o Grant amount: $200,000

o Funding for two police officer positions.

• Social Services Support for COVID-19:

o Grant amount: $75,500

o Support for community members during COVID-19 including the Feed More program, Community Kitchen Support, hygiene kits and front-line staff.

• Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program:

o Grant amount: $210,000

o Lighting upgrades at the Wetaskiwin Regional Airport.

Government of Canada

• Canada Summer Jobs:

o Grant amount: $16,800

o Summer student employment positions.

• Federal Gas Tax Fund:

o Grant amount: $723,888

o Funding to support local infrastructure priorities for 2020 including lane line rehabilitation and storm sewer rehabilitation.

• Reaching Home COVID-19 Emergency Funding:

o Grant amount: $17,850

o Emergency self isolation supplies for Wetaskiwin’s homeless population including sleeping supplies, food, basic necessities, personal protective equipment, and sanitization supplies.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter