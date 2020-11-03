City of Wetaskiwin declares State of Local Emergency to provide immediate assistance to vulnerable persons in area

The City of Wetaskiwin’s Emergency Advisory Committee declared a State of Local Emergency the morning of Nov.2, 2020. The reason for the State of Local Emergency was to allow the City of Wetaskiwin to provide immediate access to shelter and integrated supports for vulnerable persons in the area.

“With winter quickly approaching, Council felt that the quickest way we could address the need for shelter was to declare a state of local emergency while we continue to find a permanent solution,” said Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam. “Council and Administration are committed to protecting our vulnerable population as well as those experiencing homelessness.”

The State of Local Emergency allows the City to use any building or facility to aid in the welfare of Wetaskiwin’s vulnerable population throughout the coming winter. During this time the City is liaising with external agencies to aid in the immediate needs of those experiencing homelessness.

The City will also work with these external agencies to develop a long-term plan.

“Winter weather and freezing temperatures are life-threatening to those experiencing homelessness,” said Robert Osmond, City of Wetaskiwin’s Director of Emergency Management. “The authorities available with the declaration of a State of Local Emergency means that work can start immediately to protect the vulnerable in our community from devastating injury or death.”

The State of Local Emergency is in effect for seven days, unless extended or cancelled by the City’s Emergency Advisory Committee.

Osmond has confirmed that the location to be utilized is not the proposed site of the 24-hour Integrated Response Hub.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

