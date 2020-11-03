Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer

City of Wetaskiwin passes active case threshold: Mandatory face coverings bylaw in effect

The City now has 22 active cases of COVID-19.

Following a four day gap in COVID-19 cases updates by AHS, the Alberta government confirmed 2,268 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon.

The numbers from the past four days are as follows: 581 on Friday, 525 on Saturday, 592 on Sunday and 570 on Monday. There have been 15 deaths since Friday.

The County of Wetaskiwin has one active case and the City of Wetaskiwin now has 22 active cases of COVID-19.

Two of the confirmed cases are students from Wetaskiwin Composite High School.

The City of Wetaskiwin’s Mandatory Face Coverings Bylaw is now in effect as the active cases have surpassed the threshold of 15 set by the City of Wetaskiwin.

Effective immediately everyone in the City of Wetaskiwin must now wear a face coverings at all times in a public premises or in a public vehicle, unless that person is separated from other persons by an installed screen, shield, or other barrier.

The face coverings bylaw does state several exemptions to the mandatory use of face coverings, including:

• Children under the age of two.

• Persons who are unable to place, use, or remove a face covering safely without assistance.

• Persons with an underlying medical condition or disability which inhibits their ability to wear a face covering.

• Persons who are seated at a table or bar at a public premises that offers food or beverage services.

• Persons engaging in an athletic or fitness activity.

• Persons who are care-giving for or accompanying a person with a disability where wearing a face covering would hinder the accommodation of the person’s disability.

• Persons who have temporarily removed their face covering where doing so is necessary to provide or receive a service.


