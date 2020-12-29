City of Wetaskiwin surpasses 100 active COVID-19 cases

Post-Christmas numbers update by the provincial government shows more cases for Wetaskiwin.

Following a short-hiatus on provincial COVID-19 case updates over Christmas, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw updated the province on the current COVID-19 status Monday Dec. 28, 2020.

Over the last five days 112 Albertans have died from the virus, leading Alberta to hit what Premier Jason Kenney called “a tragic milestone” with a 1,002 deaths in the province linked to COVID-19.

“This tragic milestone is more than a number or statistic. It represents more than 1,000 mothers, wives, fathers, husbands – empty spaces around the table that can never be filled. Each one means that there is a family that is grieving, a friend who has lost someone they loved, a child who lost their parent, a partner who lost their true love,” said Kenney.

The City of Wetaskiwin has also surpassed a new milestone for COVID-19. The City, now a red zone on the provincial COVID-19 aggregate data map, is reporting 110 active cases. There are no additional COVID-19 deaths in the City of Wetaskiwin.

The County of Wetaskiwin, separated from the City on the provincial aggregate data map, is also reporting an increase in active cases. The County currently has 38 active cases.

A COVID-19 outbreak for the Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre Emergency Department was declared on Dec. 24, 2020.

According to Alberta Health Services at this time there are five cases associated with this outbreak in healthcare workers. Admissions to the Emergency Department are not impacted at this time and all Wetaskiwin Emergency Department staff will wear full PPE for all patient interactions throughout the course of the outbreak.

AHS has also declared an outbreak at the Wetaskiwin Hub.

In their Dec. 28, 2020 update Maskwacis Health Services reported that Maskwacis has 480 active cases. Maskwacis has also reported a total of five COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The provincial government is warning Albertan’s not to become disillusioned by the lower COVID-19 numbers reported from the past five days, as testing has also been down.

Hinshaw says that the “selfless actions” of Albertan’s during the holidays has helped slow the spread of the virus but the provincial health-care system is still under significant pressure from this pandemic.



