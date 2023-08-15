City of Yellowknife declares state of local emergency due to wildfires

The City of Yellowknife has declared a state of local emergency due to surrounding wildfires.

The declaration was passed at an emergency council meeting Monday evening, and the city says in a tweet it will ensure the community “can exercise precautionary practices and acquire the equipment and resources needed to keep Yellowknife safe.”

It says that could include taking over the use of vehicles or property to respond to the emergency, causing an evacuation for all or a portion of the community, or authorizing qualified people to provide services or aid in emergency responses.

On Sunday, strong winds pushed flames through a firebreak and within 30 kilometres of the territorial capital.

The city is not considered threatened, but the air is smoky and residents have been told to prepare to leave.

The city says in its social media post that it is not declaring an evacuation alert or order.