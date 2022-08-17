Classic car tour making Stettler stop

A group of vintage car enthusiasts on a coast-to-coast tour of Canada will be stopping in Stettler on Aug. 22 and 23.

The 40-plus vintage vehicles departed St. John’s, N.L. on July 5, and since then have been slowly working their way west with a scheduled arrival in Victoria on Aug. 28.

In total, the trip for the enthusiasts is planned to take a grand-total of 55 days. The vehicles will begin arriving in the morning on Aug.22 where they will set up at the local campground before enjoying a train ride and meal organized by Alberta Prairie Steam train Tours.

Once back in Stettler, a wine and cheese reception has been set up at the group by the town and council for the travellers.

On Aug. 23, the Parrish and Heimbecker Elevator Society will be hosting the travellers with an event at 10 a.m. which will include tours and a threshing demonstration. Later that afternoon the travellers will have time to check out the wide range of retail options in Stettler before being offered a tour of the Scott Savage Auto Collection and Passion Automotive restoration shop.

Stettler’s Jazz Guys will entertain the group at the Stettler Community Hall at 5 p.m. before a pig roast put on by the Ponoka Piston Poppers car club and Centre Ice Concessions which is sponsored by the Central Alberta Vintage Auto Club. While the pig roast is limited to the travellers and other invited guests, community members are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and meals and join in the festivities while checking out the classic cars.

The Stettler Farmers Market and the Stettler Brewing Company will also be open during the evening.

The Canadian Coasters held their first tour in 1967, beginning in Victoria, B.C. and finishing in St. John’s, N.L. The group from Ontario had 125 official registrations in the first year.

On Aug. 24 the group will carry on to their next destination in Whitecourt, Alta.

The vehices taking part in this tour must be at least 25 years old.

For more information on this tour, visit www.coasters2022.com.

