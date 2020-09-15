Classic fall season expected for Central Alberta

The Weather Network is predicting a slow slide into winter with a near normal autumn in the region

The few colder than normal days experienced in the beginning of September is not exactly a glimpse of what is to come this fall season.

Meteorologists at The Weather Network say to expect a mild transition into winter through the fall season.

Michael Carter, a meteorologist with The Weather Network, says those living in Central Alberta should take advantage of the mild temperatures while they can.

“We don’t see anything that suggests an early end to fall right now… We are expecting winter to be colder than normal thanks to a building La Nina,” Carter said in a phone interview.

Before the cold of winter sets in though, Carter says to expect a “classic fall.”

Temperatures are expected to be near normal over the next three months. As fall is a “transitional season” the day time temperature will drop by a few degrees each week moving toward the winter season.

For Central Alberta, the average daytime temperature for September is around 17C, in October the average drops to about 11C and in November average daytime highs for month sit around freezing at 0-1C.

“We are much more optimistic that you will see that normal classic fall this year,” Carter said. “You won’t see a free fall into winter this year.”

He continued to say Central Alberta can expect a slow transition into the colder weather of winter.

The amount of precipitation is expected to be “near normal” for the region. The further south you go and the closer you get to the Canadian/U.S. Border the wetter the season will get.

While Carter can’t say for sure what the precipitation will look like, as he is looking at the season as a whole, he does say snow is a possibility.

“You might see a few flakes of snow here or there, but with your temperatures staying near normal, it won’t stick around,” Carter said.

Carter says to keep an eye on the forecast as individual storm systems may creep up over the course of the season.

“No one is ready to bundle up and brace for the snow just yet, so I really do recommend getting out there and taking advantage of this classic fall season.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms
Next story
Breton RCMP activate Search and Rescue to locate four overdue adults

Just Posted

Active cases down in central zone Tuesday

No active cases in some local municipalities

Classic fall season expected for Central Alberta

The Weather Network is predicting a slow slide into winter with a near normal autumn in the region

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library goes fines-free

Overdue fines at the library have been eliminated for all materials

Rise in community transmission: Alberta confirms 418 COVID-19 cases Monday

42 cases present at 35 schools while infectious in Alberta

More time needed to assess man accused of killing Red Deer doctor

Accused returns to court on Oct. 14

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Intoxicated male arrested by Ponoka RCMP passes away after fall

Incident remains under investigation by ASIRT

Breton RCMP activate Search and Rescue to locate four overdue adults

Four adults found safely near the North Saskatchewan River.

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

Hot tub thief strikes again; $230,000 of beef stolen from JBS meat packing plant

Brooks RCMP are investigating a theft of a large quantity of beef.

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

Most Read