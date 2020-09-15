Classic fall season expected for Central Alberta

The Weather Network is predicting a slow slide into winter with a near normal autumn in the region

The few colder than normal days experienced in the beginning of September is not exactly a glimpse of what is to come this fall season.

Meteorologists at The Weather Network say to expect a mild transition into winter through the fall season.

Michael Carter, a meteorologist with The Weather Network, says those living in Central Alberta should take advantage of the mild temperatures while they can.

“We don’t see anything that suggests an early end to fall right now… We are expecting winter to be colder than normal thanks to a building La Nina,” Carter said in a phone interview.

Before the cold of winter sets in though, Carter says to expect a “classic fall.”

Temperatures are expected to be near normal over the next three months. As fall is a “transitional season” the day time temperature will drop by a few degrees each week moving toward the winter season.

For Central Alberta, the average daytime temperature for September is around 17C, in October the average drops to about 11C and in November average daytime highs for month sit around freezing at 0-1C.

“We are much more optimistic that you will see that normal classic fall this year,” Carter said. “You won’t see a free fall into winter this year.”

He continued to say Central Alberta can expect a slow transition into the colder weather of winter.

The amount of precipitation is expected to be “near normal” for the region. The further south you go and the closer you get to the Canadian/U.S. Border the wetter the season will get.

While Carter can’t say for sure what the precipitation will look like, as he is looking at the season as a whole, he does say snow is a possibility.

“You might see a few flakes of snow here or there, but with your temperatures staying near normal, it won’t stick around,” Carter said.

Carter says to keep an eye on the forecast as individual storm systems may creep up over the course of the season.

“No one is ready to bundle up and brace for the snow just yet, so I really do recommend getting out there and taking advantage of this classic fall season.”