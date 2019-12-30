A CN Railway train derailed near the B.C.-Alberta border on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

Recovery efforts continue at the site of a train derailment east of Mount Robson Provincial Park this week after a Canadian National train derailed Thursday.

Photos taken Sunday near Moose Lake showed traffic slowed to single-vehicle alternating on the Yellowhead Highway as crews worked to clean up the derailment area.

According to CN, 26 cars derailed about 30 kilometres east of Mount Robson, not far from the Alberta border. The B.C. government said one car was fully submerged in the lake and the second was partially underwater. The potash the train was carrying remained largely inside the two cars that fell into Moose Lake, the province said.

READ MORE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Michael Allan Richter of Ponoka charged for Alix bank robbery

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake rink anticipated to open before Christmas

All ice users are advised to exercise extreme caution when heading out on to Sylvan Lake this winter

Holidays to shift Sylvan Lakers’ waste collection dates

Those in Wednesday zones will be collected on Thursday, live tree pick up is the week of Jan. 6

VIDEO: Kenney takes blowtorch to NDP policies in 2019, aims for jobs progress in 2020

The NDP’s long-term plan to move the electricity system to a capacity market was scrapped

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

‘Significant changes:’ Alberta eyes major reforms to health system in 2020

Minister Tyler Shandro says the top priority is reducing wait times

Michael Allan Richter of Ponoka charged for Alix bank robbery

Suspect identified while in custody at Ponoka RCMP detachment in unrelated investigation

Woman killed on highway near Wetaskiwin after stopping to help someone else

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and B.C.

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Most Read