Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources

A new watchdog report says Canadian use of U.S. firm Clearview AI’s facial-recognition technology violated federal and provincial laws governing personal information.

In a report today with three provincial counterparts, federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says the New York-based company’s scraping of billions of images of people from across the internet represented mass surveillance and was a clear violation of Canadians’ privacy rights.

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources that can help police forces, financial institutions and other clients identify people.

The investigation by Therrien and privacy-protection authorities for Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec says Clearview AI’s technology allowed law enforcement and commercial organizations to match photographs of unknown people against the company’s databank of more than three billion images for investigation purposes.

Therrien announced last year that Clearview AI would stop offering its facial-recognition services in Canada in response to the investigation.

The move included the indefinite suspension of Clearview AI’s contract with the RCMP, its last remaining client in Canada.

READ MORE: Clearview AI to end facial-recognition services in Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

facebookPrivacy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I lied to many people:’ Man accused of killing woman found in Edmonton tub testifies

Just Posted

(File Photo)
Sylvan Lake’s Big Jig has big plans for Family Day weekend

Winterfest isn’t happening this year, in its place is the Big Jig an ice fishing competition and more

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed 268 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Province extends quarantine to up to 24 days for contacts of COVID-19 variant cases

268 new COVID-19 cases found over past 24 hours; 13 new deaths

(File Photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Sylvan Lake middle school, classes move online

Ecole Mother Teresa School has moved to online classes until after the Winter Break

(Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library and Town Council team up to inspire women

Coun. Megan Hanson says getting women invovled in community and local politics is a pssion project

Balzac Billy has been predicting Alberta's spring weather on Groundhog Day for many years. (Contributed by Balzac Business Community Association)
Balzac Billy predicts more winter

The Groundhog’s Day tradition continued at the Blue Grass Nursery with a live video

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources

Protesters hold signs outside Edmonton’s city hall on April 2, 2015 in support of Cindy Gladue. The 36-year-old woman was found dead in an Edmonton hotel room in 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Topher Seguin
‘I lied to many people:’ Man accused of killing woman found in Edmonton tub testifies

Bradley Barton, 52, has pleaded not guilty to killing Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree mother

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Canada could get more than one million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March through a global vaccine sharing initiative known as COVAX. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get up to 1.1 m more doses by March through global vaccine alliance

Canada had planned to vaccinate three million people by the end of March

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver and Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson announced, from Edmonton on Monday, February 1, 2021, an expansion of outreach programs and supports to limit the spread of COVID-19. All Albertans are now eligible to receive self-isolation supports to help limit the spread of COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta expands self-isolation hotel initiative to include First Nations and rural communities

LJI —The program was made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among people living in crowded houses.

(Pxhere)
As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

Leduc RCMP participate in 2nd annual Polar Plunge. Photo supplied/ Leduc RCMP.
Leduc RCMP participate in 2nd annual Polar Plunge

Leduc RCMP partnered with City of Leduc Fire Services to raise money for Special Olympics Alberta.

A housing development near the Three Sisters mountains on the eastern edge of Canmore, Alta. is shown on July 2, 2017. A decades-old debate over development in an important wildlife corridor in Canmore, Alta., is back before the mountain town’s council in the coming months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz
Development in wildlife corridor in mountain town of Canmore, Alta., back for debate

Experts are concerned the latest proposals for the eastern edge of Canmore still don’t address concerns

Travellers are directed to take a mandatory COVID-19 test after arriving on a international flight at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, February 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Poll finds overwhelming support for Canada’s new travel restrictions

The urge for tougher travel rules comes as Canadians find their mental health on the wane

Most Read