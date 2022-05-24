Clearview students and staff take part in the 2021 Terry Fox Run. (Clearview Website photo)

Clearview students and staff take part in the 2021 Terry Fox Run. (Clearview Website photo)

Clearview Public Schools students and staff raise over $28,000 for cancer research

Clearview students, parents and staff have even more cause to be proud after fundraising totals from last fall’s Terry Fox were announced.

In a media release dated May 24, Clearview Public Schools announced that Clearview’s schools raised just over $28,000 during the fall 2021 event.

Clearview was notified of the total in a thank you letter received from the Terry Fox Foundation.

The amount raised is nearly $4,000 more than the 2020 totals, when just over $24,000 was raised.

“We are proud of this significant achievement,” said Clearview Superintendent Brenda MacDonald, via a media release.

“We admire each student’s generosity and effort to raise money. your actions are inspiring and encouraging … This success is another evidence of the caring community we have in Clearview.”

The Terry Fox run has been an annual fundraising tradition in Canadian schools. Named after Terry Fox, a man who sought to run across Canada to raise money in order to find the cure for cancer.

While he succumbed to cancer before he finished his cross-Canada journey, Fox’s legacy lives on.

According to information provided to Clearview by the Terry Fox Foundation, more than $850 million has been raised for cancer research since 1980.

Local NewsNews

Previous story
Texas governor: 15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead

Just Posted

Central Alberta Raceways opened for their 2022 season over the May long weekend. (Leah Bousfiled/RIMBEY REVIEW)
Central Alberta Raceways open for 2022 season

File photo
Innisfail RCMP lay charges for theft of electricity

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service, which offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions, was closed twice in the one week due to a lack of physician. (Black Press file photo)
Sylvan Lake not ready to offer cash to new doctors, but clinic closures are a growing concern

Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for help locating baseball memoriabilia, a violin and sound board and other items recovered after a bust last month. (Photo from RCMP)
Sylvan Lake RCMP looking for owners of stolen artwork, violin, photos