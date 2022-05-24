Clearview Public Schools students and staff raise over $28,000 for cancer research

Clearview students, parents and staff have even more cause to be proud after fundraising totals from last fall’s Terry Fox were announced.
In a media release dated May 24, Clearview Public Schools announced that Clearview’s schools raised just over $28,000 during the fall 2021 event.
Clearview was notified of the total in a thank you letter received from the Terry Fox Foundation.
The amount raised is nearly $4,000 more than the 2020 totals, when just over $24,000 was raised.
“We are proud of this significant achievement,” said Clearview Superintendent Brenda MacDonald, via a media release.
“We admire each student’s generosity and effort to raise money. your actions are inspiring and encouraging … This success is another evidence of the caring community we have in Clearview.”
The Terry Fox run has been an annual fundraising tradition in Canadian schools. Named after Terry Fox, a man who sought to run across Canada to raise money in order to find the cure for cancer.
While he succumbed to cancer before he finished his cross-Canada journey, Fox’s legacy lives on.
According to information provided to Clearview by the Terry Fox Foundation, more than $850 million has been raised for cancer research since 1980.