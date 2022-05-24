Clearview Public Schools students and staff raise over $28,000 for cancer research

Clearview students and staff take part in the 2021 Terry Fox Run. (Clearview Website photo)

Clearview students, parents and staff have even more cause to be proud after fundraising totals from last fall’s Terry Fox were announced.

In a media release dated May 24, Clearview Public Schools announced that Clearview’s schools raised just over $28,000 during the fall 2021 event.

Clearview was notified of the total in a thank you letter received from the Terry Fox Foundation.

The amount raised is nearly $4,000 more than the 2020 totals, when just over $24,000 was raised.

“We are proud of this significant achievement,” said Clearview Superintendent Brenda MacDonald, via a media release.

“We admire each student’s generosity and effort to raise money. your actions are inspiring and encouraging … This success is another evidence of the caring community we have in Clearview.”

The Terry Fox run has been an annual fundraising tradition in Canadian schools. Named after Terry Fox, a man who sought to run across Canada to raise money in order to find the cure for cancer.

While he succumbed to cancer before he finished his cross-Canada journey, Fox’s legacy lives on.

According to information provided to Clearview by the Terry Fox Foundation, more than $850 million has been raised for cancer research since 1980.

Local NewsNews