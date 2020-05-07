The Morton Historical Multi Culture Centre in Clive is coordinating an effort to produce scrub bags for central Albertan healthcare workers. (Photo submitted by Laurie Hermary)

Clive group sewing scrub bags for central Albertan healthcare workers

Morton Historical Multi Culture Centre in Clive is coordinating the effort

The Morton Historical Multi Culture Centre in Clive is coordinating an effort to provide scrub bags for local healthcare workers currently battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group started out as an effor to turn a historical building in the region into a veterans museum, but have shifted their efforts due to the crisis.

“We couldn’t keep going with our teaching so we decided to give back. We got on with Scrub Bags for Alberta Healthcare Workers on Facebook and we saw there is a need for Lacombe, Ponoka, Bashaw and Bentley. We decided that is a project we could coordinate,” Organizer Laurie Hermary said.

Hermary the group has attracted many volunteers of nearly all ages and they have been working hard to fulfill an order of over 600 bags.

“We have had people drop off material, we have had people drop off scrubs and sheets, we have had people drop of sewing supplies and thread and a lot of people have got together. Daisy Dots Quilting and Crafts out of Ponoka has been helping us as a drop-off centre,” Hermary said, adding Daisy Dots is also a drop-off point for those wishing to donate cash.

Hermary said the effort has shown the generosity of the region

“Some people who are first-time sewers are taking the time to make bags. I have a niece who came to me and said, ‘Auntie I think this would be a good time for me to learn how to sew’,” she said.

The provincial effort is being organized through the Scrub Bag For Alberta Healthcare Workers Facebook page and Hermary said the effort has been rewarding for her volunteers.

“It does and it reminds me of the stories I listened to with my grandmother. During the Dirty Thirties, you had to make due with what was in your cupboards because the stores aren’t open,” she said.

Hermary said they are still looking for donations and volunteers.

“Once we are done our areas, they will turn around and fill the need for somewhere else. Some of the ladies have said they aren’t quiting until every every healthcare worker has a bag,” she said.

Those interested can contact Hermary at: mortonblk@shaw.ca.

She added, “Stay home and stay safe. We appreciate everything everyone is doing. I had a routine test last week and I could see the stress of the healthcare workers.”


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Coronavirus

