Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning, Nov. 5, 2023. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire File)

Clocks set to ‘fall back’ Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

It will be lighter earlier in the morning except for in Yukon, Saskatchewan where clocks stay put year-round

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning.

Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and transitions to standard time in most provinces and territories.

The change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening, but it will be lighter earlier in the morning except for in Yukon and most of Saskatchewan, where clocks stay put year-round.

Cities like Mississauga, Ont., are reminding drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to be alert on the roads during and after the shift back to standard time.

While seasonal time changes are linked to health complications like headaches and heart problems, Toronto-based veterinary behaviorist Karen Van Haaften says our pets can feel the effects too.

She says that’s because their schedules are closely linked to their owners’ daily routines, meaning their feeding, exercise and medication schedules will be delivered an hour later than usual when the clocks fall back.

Van Haaften recommends tweaking those routines by 10 or 15 minutes a day in the stretch leading up to or after the time change to help furry friends adjust.

The Canadian Press

