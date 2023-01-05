(File photo by Advocate staff)

Clogged drains and lost dentures: Saskatchewan RCMP release worst 911 calls

Clogged drains, lost dentures and a hungry roommate were some of the reasons why Saskatchewan residents called 911 last year.

RCMP have released a list of the top 10 worst calls in the province in 2022 to raise awareness about the misuse of 911.

One individual called the police emergency line because they had ordered $65 worth of food that their roommate ate and wanted an officer to settle the dispute.

Another caller advised RCMP that their drain was clogged and the water would not go down, while another person said that they swallowed a mosquito, choked and lost their dentures and was not able to eat their dinner.

Lee Rosin, recruiter and training facilitator for the Saskatchewan RCMP call centre, says in a video posted to social media that 911 calls are for life and death emergencies or for crimes in progress.

She says non-emergency calls can use up RCMP resources that could be spent responding to life-threatening situations.

