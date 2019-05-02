CMHC says overall housing market no longer highly vulnerable after prices ease

Housing prices in Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto and Hamilton move closer to sustainable levels

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it no longer rates the country’s housing market as highly vulnerable after an overall easing of price acceleration.

The federal agency said in a report Thursday that it rates the overall market at moderate after 10 consecutive quarters at the highly vulnerable rating, though some cities remain at elevated risk.

“The state of the national housing market has improved to moderate vulnerability,” CMHC chief economist Bob Dugann said in a statement.

“Even though moderate evidence of overvaluation continues for Canada as a whole, there has been improved alignment overall between house prices and housing market fundamentals in 2018.”

The inflation-adjusted average price decreased 5.4 per cent in the last quarter of 2018 from the same period a year earlier.

READ MORE: CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

CMHC said that while house prices in Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto and Hamilton moved closer to sustainable levels, it continues to see a high degree of vulnerability in those markets.

The agency noted that while Vancouver remains rated at highly vulnerable, evidence of overaluation has changed from high to moderate.

The biggest cities in the Prairies remain at a moderate degree of vulnerability, while Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Moncton, Halifax and St. John’s are rated as low vulnerability.

The report based its vulnerability assessment on several criteria including price acceleration, overvaluation, overbuilding, and overheating.

Price acceleration has eased nationally after the federal government’s mortgage stress tests came into effect in 2018 and raised the bar for qualifying for a mortgage, the report said.

“Tighter mortgage rules, likely reduced demand for housing, and contributed to the observed decline of house prices.”

CMHC also noted that inflation adjusted personal disposable income dropped by 1.2 per cent to reduce buying power, but that was partially offset by a young-adult population that grew by 1.9 per cent to continue to increase the pool of potential first-time homebuyers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians struggle to distinguish between real and fake news: survey

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake high school students prepare for this weekend’s One Act Festival

Following the festival, the students will perform each of the plays at H.J. Cody, Monday and Tuesday

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

Sylvan Lake’s Might Owls Daycare sells to Kids & Company

Owners of Mighty Owls Daycare signed the papers for Kids & Company to acquire the centre Tuesday

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen appointed to Cabinet

Alberta’s newest premier, Jason Kenney, was sworn into Legislature Tuesday morning

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Women turned away from underfunded shelters: new national report

More than 400 shelters in Canada took part in that three-year study

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Probe launched into death of suspect in Calgary vehicle-pedestrian collision

The suspect vehicle was found and officers tried to arrest the driver

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

Most Read