Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students gather for a news conference. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

The ESPYs are breaking tradition for this year’s Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously to three Florida high school coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.

The ESPN network announced Wednesday that family members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, and Chris Hixon will receive the award during the show on July 18.

RELATED: ‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school

The award has previously gone to coaches who have shown extraordinary leadership of their teams — not for heroism off the field. Previous recipients include Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

RELATED: Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

ESPN’s Vice-President Alison Overholt said the men are being honoured for “their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two Red Deer Remand escapees arrested

One inmate still at large

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Thrills, spills and cheers at 54th annual Eckville Rodeo

The Eckville Indoor Rodeo was held at the Eckville Arena June 8-9

Playground at Beacon Hill Elementary School officially opened

The ribbon cutting for the new playground was held on June 7

Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Most Read