Cold warning continues for central Alberta

Red Deerians should bundle up if they venture outside today.

Environment Canada’s extreme cold warning continued Tuesday for Red Deer and central Alberta.

The early morning temperature sat at -34 C with a wind chill of -46 C. The forecasted high for the day is -28 C.

School buses were cancelled and closed were schools at both Wolf Creek Public Schools and Chinook’s Edge School Division for the second day in a row due to the extreme cold.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools cancelled all rural Red Deer County school bus service on Tuesday, but schools remained open. Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Olds, Innisfail and Rocky Mountain House school buses were cancelled, but schools are opened.

Environment Canada said the prolonged cold snap is expected to persist into the weekend for many areas of Alberta and people should watch out for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures, or wind chill, creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

If it’s too cold for people to stay outside, it’s too cold for pets to stay outside, said Environment Canada.



