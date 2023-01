New Year, New You was the theme of January’s ladies night.

New Year, New You was the theme of Sylvan Lake Community Partners ladies night, Jan. 20.

More than 20 women came out and get a cut and style from MC College students. Tea and dessert were also served.

Two HJ Cody students were available for manicures. The next ladies night is planned for February; see Sylvan Lake Community Partners Facebook page for details.