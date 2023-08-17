Traffic is backed up in all directions due to a collission at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 36. (Kevin Sabo/Castor Advance)

Collision at Highway 12 and 36 in Paintearth County

First responders from Castor, Coronation and Stettler are on the scene of a major motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 12 just outside of Castor in Paintearth County.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto nearby roads, and RCMP officers are anticipating remaining on the scene for several more hours as they investigate and emergency crews clear the debris from the scene.

STARS was called to the scene, arriving around 11:30 a.m.

Motorists are advised to stay away from the area if at all possible.

More to come

RCMP officers check out of the damaged vehicles with a sheriff’s vehicle and an ambulance from Stettler and Castor in the background. (Kevin Sabo/Castor Advance)

STARS arrives on the scene of the collision shortly after 11:30 a.m. (Kevin Sabo/Castor Advance)

