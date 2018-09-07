Collision on Hwy 20 and Memorial Drive in Sylvan Lake

RCMP, first responders and STARS have been dispatched to the scene.

Sylvan Lake RCMP and emergency services are responding to a collision o Hwy. 20 around Memorial Trail in Sylvan Lake.

The accident is said to have occurred Friday evening sometime around 9 p.m.

Roads north and southbound are expected to be closed for a while as officers secure the scene.

STARS air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, according to the service’s Twitter account. STARS was sent to the scene around 10 p.m.

Reports say the colliosion involved three vehicles.

More information to come as it is made available.