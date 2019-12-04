Collision ties up southbound QEII near Blackfalds

Drivers advised to keep left

Alberta 511 is reporting a collision on the QEII Highway near the Blindman River Bridge.

Motorists are advised to stay left in order to give crews space.

Drivers shoudl expect delays.

Alberta 511 also reports of a car in the ditch on the QEII near HWY 12, near Lacombe. Emergency crews are on scene.

-Submitted by Alberta 511