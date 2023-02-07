Comedian Samantha Bee arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on April 24, 2022, in Washington. Bee is returning home to Toronto to host the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards. Organizers for the ceremony celebrating the best in Canadian film and television released the news this morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-Kevin Wolf

Comedian and former talk show host Samantha Bee to host the Canadian Screen Awards

Toronto native Samantha Bee is returning home to host the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards.

Organizers for the ceremony celebrating the best in Canadian film and television said Bee will helm the pre-recorded broadcast to cap off Canadian Screen Week, during which there will be numerous in-person events for the first time in four years.

In a departure from the pre-pandemic format, the final show wrapping up the week’s festivities that Bee is hosting will not take place live in front of an audience of guests and nominees.

A spokesperson from the The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says that the special will highlight award winners feted throughout the week, and will include interviews and “notable moments.”

The Academy says awards will be handed out over the course of seven events divided by genre.

The festivities will begin April 11, with awards being given to sports, news and documentary and factual programming.

Children’s animation and lifestyle and reality awards are set to be handed out on April 12, while digital, immersive and cinematic arts programs will be honoured April 13. Comedic and dramatic arts awards will be given out April 14.

Bee, who made a name for herself as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” before hosting her late-night comedy series “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” said she’s excited for the opportunity to celebrate “our country’s finest creative minds.”

Another major change to the CSAs announced last year is that the performance categories for film and TV are no longer split by gender.

The “Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee” airs April 16 on CBC and CBC Gem. Special award recipients include Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O’Hara, and Simu Liu.

Nominees will be announced on Feb. 22.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian business insolvencies up 37.2% in 2022, consumer insolvencies up 11.2%
Next story
Reported bomb threat at Fox Run School in Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
Reported bomb threat at Fox Run School in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake resident Virginia Lynn has released a book entitled The Iron Petunia that contains selected columns she wrote over an eight-year span back in the 1980s for the Wainwright Star Chronicle. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake resident releases engaging book of published columns

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (Advocate file photo)
Updated: Sylvan Lake urgent care centre shortens hours again because of doctor shortage

Pictured here are Zoe Smibert and Sarain Frank Soonias - both part of the Sylvan Lake Theatre Company. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake Theatre Company continues to flourish

Pop-up banner image