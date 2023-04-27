ATCO chief executive officer Nancy Southern addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The Alberta Utilities Commission has doubled the amount ATCO must refund to consumers after it attempted to overcharge them for costs it shouldn't have incurred. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Commission increases refund ATCO owes over attempt to recoup contract costs

An Alberta regulator is adding millions to the amount a provincial utility must refund consumers after it attempted to overcharge them for costs it shouldn’t have incurred.

The Alberta Utilities Commission says ATCO Electric must refund up to $16 million instead of the $11 million the company had offered to pay.

The refunds are over costs that ATCO tried to recover from the construction of a power line through Jasper National Park.

The company illegally allowed a First Nations contractor to overcharge in the hopes it would bring revenue to another ATCO branch and then tried to hide the deal from regulators.

The costs the commission says ATCO must refund include $250,000 the company spent on the coverup.

The refund is in addition to a $31-million fine levied on ATCO.

ATCO chairwoman Nancy Southern has apologized to shareholders for the wrongdoing.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada books spot in semifinal at U18 men’s hockey world championship
Next story
Whooping cough cases increase in southern Alberta outbreak

Just Posted

Ecole Fox Run school will be hosting the Alberta Fancophone Games from May 12-14. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Ecole Fox Run school is gearing up to host the Alberta Francophone Games

The Co-operators team won the Sponsor Race portion of the Bed Races during the Lions Family Picnic in the Park, Aug. 13, 2022. The event, which included food, a beer tent, family games and the races was held at Centennial Park in support of Aspire Special Needs. Winning the Family Bed Races were The 5Gs team. Pictured here (from left) Matthew Bagnell, Ella Parkinson, Skylar Murdoch, Priscilla D’Mello (on the bed) and Blake of Co-operators Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial. (Barb Pettie/Sylvan Lake News)
Lion’s Club Family Picnic to run in conjunction with 1913 Days

Sylvan Lake local Zoe Smibert (left), and Red Deer Polytechnic graduate Casey Powlick (right) practice their performance during the dress rehearsal of Aaron Vanderweg’s play A Plant Called Kyle McKinney. (Photo submitted by Aaron Vanderweg.)
Sylvan Lake Theatre holds great showing at the Heartland Regional Theatre Festival

Dr. Greg Chan, a family doctor in Ponoka, spoke at the National Citizen’s Inquiry hearing held in Red Deer on Wednesday. (Photo from National Citizen’s Inquiry video)
Central Alberta doctor testifies at National Citizen’s Inquiry