Community compassion: The Mulhurst Bay Quilt Club is getting creative with their homemade donations

The club is making scrub bags to help COVID front line workers reduce the spread in their homes.

While the need for masks in the province continues to grow, many who are able to sew are putting aside their personal time to provide.

However, these quilters know that stopping the spread of germs doesn’t end at masks. Alongside reusable masks, the Mulhurst Bay Quilt Club has been sewing and donating scrub bags.

With extra precautions being taken for nurses and hospital staff not to wear their scrubs home in case of contamination, the quilt club wanted to make something to help these front line workers in a cute and handy way.

“One of our member’s granddaughter is a nurse,” says President of the club, Peg Sloan. This granddaughter reached out and asked her grandmother if there was something she could craft to help limit the contact her work scrubs have with her home before they are cleaned.

The idea to start making scrub bags was started.

These cotton bags have draw strings that loosen that make them good to just toss into the wash. This way their scrubs never have to touch anything except the inside of the bag as they come home, and can be immediately washed. Sloan then recommends taking the freshly washed scrubs out of the bag for the dryer so they won’t be as wrinkled.

When given to the nurses the club makes two bags per person, one for the wash and one to take your fresh scrubs to work in the next day.

The Mulhurst Bay Quilt Club started by donating to their bags to the hospital staff in Devon and Leduc, and recently upon requests from nurses have sent some to the University of Alberta hospital.

All bags have been made through request. Sloan’s own granddaughter is a nurse at the Stollery Children’s hospital in Edmonton. Like many of her club members she directly knows somebody working the front lines against this virus.

This weekend alone the club will be delivering 150 bags to nurses who have requested them. “We are making them fast and furious,” says Sloan. “We would love to provide for Wetaskiwin nurses,” she adds.

The Mulhurst Bay Quilt Club is gladly accepting requests for masks and bags via Sloan. Any front line workers interested can contact her at pegsloan@icloud.com.



