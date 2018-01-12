Community fee bylaw passed by Council

The community fees were researched and compared to other similar communities

Town Council passed a bylaw Jan. 8 which would see the restructuring of the community service fees. Specifically the bylaw targets user fees or rental fees for a number of programs and facilities within the Town.

The services fees have been altered to be comparable with other similar communities.

Sylvan Lake Recreation and Parks Department proposes an annual increase of three per cent to these fees until 2021. According to administration, having this projection in place will allow groups and organizations to plan for the future.

The Recreation and Parks Department circulated a draft of the new fees to groups and organizations after Council approved the first reading back in November. There was zero negative feedback given about the new structure and future planned increases.

A few highlights of the new fee structure includes the removal of swim passes. Instead the use of the public pool has been included in the NexSource Centre fees.

Also, new membership rates for the six month and one year passes have been reduced at the NexSource Centre.

Administration has reduced six month passes by 30 per cent, and one year passes by 50 per cent. Now a six month adult pass costs $165 while a one year pass will cost $195.

The passes include access to the running track, drop in swimming, drop in skating, drop in fitness classes and indoor play space.

The bylaw has included rates for different parties, such as a “bouncer” party, indoor play space party, swimming and skating parties.

Wedding packages for the NexSource Centre and various parks in town are also included.

The bylaw includes fee structure for renting ball diamonds and the community centre, among others.

Council was impressed with the work and thought put into the fee set-up.

“Any time I had a question about something it was answered right there on the page,” commented Coun. Jas Payne.

Payne continued by saying he was happy to see the detail put into the bylaw.

Mayor Sean McIntyre reiterated what Payne stated adding he was happy to see all that is happening at the NexSource Centre.

“We have a lot to offer there, and it is nice to see new and exciting offerings all the time,” McIntyre said.

Coun. Graham Parsons commented the NexSource Centre was a stepping stone to get people interested in various activities in the community.

“It’s like rec hockey,” Parson said, “it’s there to give people a taste of different classes or things to do and if they like it they can go on to one of the many private business in town. It’s a starting point.”

A detailed list of the new fees can be found on the Town’s website.

The new fee structure for community services is live now that Council has passed the third reading of the bylaw. It did take a couple days for the NexSource Centre to update its system to reflect the prices, but the new pricing is now live.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter