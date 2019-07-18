Community mourns the deaths of two Maskwacis toddlers

The Maskwacis community is mourning the deaths of two toddlers who drowned on July 16.

At 6:44 p.m. the Maskwacis RCMP responded to a call for assistance about two missing children.

The children were ultimately found in a body of water on the family’s property. Efforts were made to resuscitate the children before the arrival of EMS.

The children were transported to hospital where the siblings were determined to be deceased.

“This is an extremely tragic incident and the outcome of the search for these children was not what we hoped for,” said Inspector McLaren, the officer in charge of the Maskwacis RCMP.

“Right now a family, and the whole community, is in shock and mourning and we hope that their privacy will be respected.”

The incident is under investigation by the Maskwacis RCMP General Investigation (GIS), with the assistance of the Major Crimes Unit.

Preliminary information does not suggest any indication of criminality.