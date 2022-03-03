Community Partners offer assistance with income tax return for low-income earners

The 2022 tax season is in full swing and the Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association is offering a free-of-cost Community Volunteer Income Tax Program to guide low-income earners through a worry-free application.

“Anyone who is needing help with their taxes, as long as it is just simple tax return, we can help,” said events coordinator Jen Baliant.

The program is available through a drop-off service only. Individuals looking to make use of this program can grab a package from the Community Partners office, fill out the required paperwork, and return documents to the office during regular business hours from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. It usually takes a few days to a week to get returns back before patrons can pick them up.

All applications are usually filed electronically, said Baliant. The tax return program running until April 28 is sponsored by the Government of Canada.

Baliant stresses they are only able to assist with simple and basic tax returns. The program is unable to assist individuals who may be self-employed, business owners, filed for bankruptcy or those looking to complete a tax return for a deceased person.

Applicants must meet certain requirements to qualify for the free program. A single person must not have a total annual income greater than $35,000. There is a limit of $45,000 of annual income for one person with one dependent (child) or for a couple (two adults) to qualify for the program. One couple with one dependent must not have an annual household income greater than $47,500, with another $2,500 for each added dependent.

Since the tax filing deadline falls on Saturday, April 30, returns filed by May 2 will be considered on time. CRA urges Canadians to file their income tax returns to receive benefits and credits they may be entitled to.