Company wants to end landfills, beginning in Sylvan Lake

Fogdog is a company that claims to convert solid waste into a renewable energy

Councillor Graham Parsons examines a small bag of fluff that was once municipal waste. Fogdog Energy wants to build a converter in Sylvan Lake to make all its municipal waste into this fluff, that can also be burned, and sold, as a clean energy use. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Fogdog Energy formally presented a business plan to Town Council last night in the hopes of making the municipality landfill free.

The business, currently based out of Calgary, plans on making Sylvan Lake its official headquarters while also striving to make the town greener.

According to Chief Administrative Officer Betty Osmond, the Town and Fogdog have been working back and forth on the proposal for the past few months.

“It was all confidential before, as it is their personal business. Now I guess they feel they are ready to for a formal proposal,” Osmond said, adding there have been changes during the back and forth process.

Fogdog, a term meaning a ray of light seen in the fog, uses a waste converter to convert municipal solid waste (MSW) into a material they call “fluff”.

“It is sterile, disinfected and dehydrated. Best of all it can be sold as an energy source that burns cleaner than coal,” explained Marlon Lee.

The proposal includes a modular converter that can take upwards of 50 tonnes of unsorted waste and convert it into the sterile fluff, per day.

Currently Sylvan Lake produces roughly 15 tonnes of waste each day.

“We want to be able to continue supporting the municipality as it grows in the summer,” Lee said.

As the town continues to grow in population another converter can be added as the need arises.

The process and design of the convert comes from Europe, where many municipalities already have the process in place.

The machine Fogdog intends to use was originally designed in Italy.

“Landfills are archaic and an antique of a different age,” Lee told Council.

According to Michael Beaudin, business development for Fogdog, Canada is about 10 years behind the times when it comes to landfills and waste management.

European nations are quite small and do not have the space for expansive landfills, which is just one reason why such a technology was developed.

“Canada has so much space that it was never really an issue [to have landfills]. Now there are environmental concerns to take into consideration, and landfills just aren’t cutting it,” said Beaudin.

Landfills are one of the largest pollutants in the world, producing a large amount of methane gas into the air as well as potentially polluting the soil around it.

A study shows only 25 per cent of the materials in any given landfill will decompose in the first 15 years. And, in Alberta alone, there are over 150 active landfills.

Not to mention the cost associated with maintaining a landfill. It is estimated municipalities in Canada spend more than $180-million to keep landfills active.

“You could incinerate the waste, but that is a legacy product as well. You would be burning away fuel and money,” said Lee.

Lee and Beaudin claim going landfill-free with Fogdog will save the municipality money, while creating a greener waste management system.

“You will save around $500,000 a year in transportation costs, because you won’t have to transport your waste to the landfill in Red Deer,” Lee said.

Along with the saved cost on transportation, the Town could also save money on green bins.

The process proposed by Fogdog does not need sorting, as it recycles nearly 100 per cent of all waste products. With the converter technology proposed, the green recycling bins would no longer be needed.

“We are recycling all of it, not just some, and turning it into a renewable energy source,” said Beaudin.

“I’ve had people claim without the green bins we would actually be creating more waste, but we aren’t. Simply because the waste will all be diverted and made into something much cleaner that won’t clog up our air or oceans.”

Lee and Beaudin claim the converters can convert any waste including medical waste, household waste and even tires. No only does it create a renewable resource, they claim it is also done cleanly without any emissions.

“It doesn’t matter what is in it, we can process it,” Lee said.

The proposal to the Town is only one step. Next, administration will create a report for Mayor and Council which goes over the pros and cons of working with Fogdog.

Osmond isn’t sure how long that process could take.

“There is a lot to go over, and a lot to discuss, it could take a little while to come up with the report,” she said.

At the moment it is hard to say which way the Town is leading, says Osmond, as there is a lot to consider – such as the promise of creating more jobs.

If Fogdog is given the green light by Council, Lee and Beaudin say it will take six months to set up, and be operational in the seventh month.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

