Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, right, arrives with his wife Madeleine Collin as he arrives at a Gatineau, Que. courthouse ahead of the second day of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Complainant in Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin sex assault trial says she still has nightmares

The complainant in the sexual assault trial of the military officer who led the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign says her assailant in a 1988 alleged assault was, “without a doubt,” Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin.

During the emotional conclusion of her testimony in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom this morning, the complainant pushed back after Fortin’s defence lawyer pointed out differences between her testimony in court versus accounts given to an investigator last year.

The complainant, whose identity is under a publication ban, said she has “nightmares” and a “recurring vision” of the assault, and though she can’t be 100 per cent sure of some of the specifics 34 years later, she is ironclad on her attacker’s identity.

She testified yesterday that she woke up one night at the military college barracks in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., and realized that a man had taken her hand and was masturbating himself with it, while his hand was on her breast.

She told the court she opened her eye and recognized Fortin, then pushed him away and told him to get off her before he backed away.

Fortin’s defence lawyer has said she will vigorously contest the complainant’s identification of Fortin, who maintains his innocence and is also challenging his removal from the vaccine campaign in Federal Court.

