Complaints about national flags on balconies spark outrage with Sylvan Lake residents

Six residents in Fairway Estates were asked to remove their flags from balconies after a complaint

Joe Spichtig’s comment on the Facebook group Sylvan Lake Rant & Rave.

Six tenants in the Sylvan Lake condo Fairway Estates have been asked to remove their Canadian flag from their balconies, in accordance to condo and provincial bylaws.

John Larsen was one the six who received a complaint about the flags he had affixed to his balcony.

He said he removed the flag so as to not cause trouble but doesn’t understand the problem with having the flags out at all.

“It wasn’t like my flag was draped over the side of the balcony, it was secured to the inside of the glass,” he said.

Larsen continued, saying some of the other tenants who received a complaint and subsequent notice had their flags further back on their patios.

“One guy… he has his flag attached to a hockey stick in a pot… I just thought that was great,” said Larsen.

He was told the flag needed to come down because it violates provincial bylaws.

While the provincial condo act does not specify the allowance of the national flag, it does state that only items such as patio furniture, patio umbrella and barbecues are permitted.

“I don’t get it, it’s a patriotic thing to do. I put the flag up on my balcony to honour the Canadian soldier who have given their lives for this country and our freedom,” he said.

According to the National Flag of Canada Act, owners of apartment buildings and condominiums are encouraged to allow the national flag to be displayed.

“Every person who is in control of an apartment building, a condominium building or building in divided co-ownership or another multiple-residence building or a gated community is encouraged to allow the National Flag of Canada to be displayed in accordance with flag protocol,” the National Flag of Canada Act states.

Flag protocol details the proper way to display the national flag, and the order in which to display national and provincial flags.

Joe Spichtig on Facebook is one of the tenants who was asked to remove his Canadian flag from his balcony.

He voiced his frustration with the complaint on the Sylvan Lake Rant & Rave Facebook Page.

“…They all have to come own because it offends one of the tenants who complained to the tenant board,” Spichtig wrote on Facebook.

Spichtig’s comment of the group received 76 comments, largely in support of displaying the Canadian flag on ones property.

Larsen says he is disappointed with the complaint, as he sees displaying the Canadian flag as patriotic and not offensive.

“I don’t see what is offensive enough about displaying the Canadian flag on our balconies that someone would complain,” said Larsen.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Just Posted

Complaints about national flags on balconies spark outrage with Sylvan Lake residents

Six residents in Fairway Estates were asked to remove their flags from balconies after a complaint

Sylvan Lake’s go kart attraction up in flames

The Sylvan Lake Fire Department and local RCMP are on the scene and traffic is being diverted

COVID-19: Central zone active cases at 85 – up four since Friday

Province provides COVID-19 numbers Monday

New guidelines in place to keep Sylvan Lake students safe on the bus

RDCRS and Chinook’s Edge have new school bus guidelines for the COVID-19 era

Heat warning issued for central Alberta

Highs near 30 C expected for next several days

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

US goes online for pandemic supplies, many at Walmart.com

Net income for Walmart Inc. reaches $6.48 billion

Many parents nervous about return of school, plan to send kids anyway: survey

66 worried about children returning to school

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Most Read