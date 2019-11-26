Concerns prompt Sylvan Lake to change winter street plowing plans

Council approved amalgamating C and D Routes in the Snow and Ice Control Policy

Sylvan Lake Town Council approved changes to the Snow and Ice Policy to improve residential street plowing.

The change comes as a result of public feedback at the end of the last snowy season. Many residents submitted comments online during the month of many.

Roughly 29 per cent of residents who made official comments online said their primary concern was for “improved winter maintenance on residential roads.”

John Watson, operations manager, brought forward the change which will see the elimination of D Routes in Sylvan Lake.

This means the current D Routes will be combined with the C Routes.

“C and D Routes would be combined as they were pre-2014 and will include all roads that are not A, B, or DT Routes,” Watson said.

Further to this change, Watson also brought forward a reduced trigger for the new C Routes.

C Routes will now have a reduced trigger of 45 cm of snow accumulation, down from the previous 50 cm.

“The intent of the new trigger is to raise the frequency that residential roads are plowed per winter from one time, to approximately two times per winter on average,” said Watson.

Generally, Watson says the trigger will have the roads plowed once in December and once in mid-February.

Watson says finding a balance in plowing is key, while also reducing residents concerns on the issue.

To find a balance, Watson looked at historical records dating back to the early 2000s, when the town began keeping records of street plowing frequency.

“Looking back we can see that A Routes have been plowed twice as much as B Routes, and B routes have been plowed twice as much as C Routes,” he said.

In addition to the two changes, a third change will occur for C Routes in the length of time.

When the trigger is initiated, C routes will begin plowing 7 days after snowfall and end within 16 days.

This is an additions two days on the old targets. This is because the combination of C and D Routes gives more space that needs to be dealt with.

The additional street plowing will cost the Town about $46,000 to the snow and ice operations.

“Public Works has the capacity and resources to meet the requirements of the proposed policy for the foreseeable future, especially since the program is often augmented by private sector contractors,” Watson said.

The proposed 2020 Budget includes the an additional $50,000 to cover this cost, according to Watson.

The amended Snow and Ice Control Policy was approved at the Nov. 25 meeting of council.

Previous story
Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

Just Posted

Concerns prompt Sylvan Lake to change winter street plowing plans

Council approved amalgamating C and D Routes in the Snow and Ice Control Policy

Angels Anonymous Tree returns to Sylvan Lake DQ for 25th year

Angels Anonymous was started by Dairy Queen’s head office, and the local location continues it today

RCMP investigate break and enter, mischief at Sylvan Lake house party

Sylvan Lake RCMP are looking for public assistance in collecting video evidence and identification

Sylvan Lake residents asked for input on IDP final draft

An open house was held for the Sylvan Lake IDP Nov. 20 at the Senior’s Centre

Small farms would not need work place insurance under proposed bill

Bill 26, Farm Freedom and Safety Act, was introduced by Minister Devin Dreeshen Wednesday

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN, work set to resume

The union said normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

More support needed for young adults no longer in government care, Alberta watchdog says

Advocate Del Graff releases report about six people who aged out of the system, but died last year

Former Kelowna woman murdered near Edmonton

The 33-year-old was discovered deceased in an area near Parkland County

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

Most Read