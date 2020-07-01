Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Red Deer, central Alberta

An Environment Canada weather advisory for Red Deer and central Alberta shows conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

The advisory is in effect for the City of Red Deer, for some parts of Red Deer County near Elnora, Delburne, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Pine Lake, Spruce View and Sylvan Lake.

The advisory also applies to Lacombe County near Clive, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Bentley, Ponoka County near Ponoka and Maskwacis and parts of County of Stettler near Stettler and Big Valley.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms, the advisory states. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.



