Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer was one of three people killed in Sunday’s derailment near Field, B.C. (Albe Bulmer/Facebook)

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

The three men who died after their train derailed near Field, B.C. in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a statement, CP Rail CEO Keith Creel said conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer died the train derailment east of Field at 1 a.m. M.S.T.

All three were from Calgary.

Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer’s father, Albe Bulmer, spoke about his loss in a Facebook post.

READ MORE : Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

“I am sad to report that I have lost one of the ‘jewels in my crown’ last night in a tragic accident while he was training to be a conductor for CP rail when the train he was on suddenly got away on him and his two coworkers,” Bulmer wrote.

“He will be sadly missed by me, his father and mentor, as he loved adventure and challenge as I do.”

Investigators said there was no threat to public safety from the freight train’s derailment and no dangerous goods were involved.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to investigate the incident.

Julie Leroux, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board said that between 40 and 60 cars derailed and one ended up in a creek, though no leaks were reported.

– with files from Jocelyn Doll, Revelstoke Review

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

Just Posted

WATCH: Sylvan Lake musicians perform for family and friends

Students from the House of Music performed in bands at Fireside on Feb. 3.

SLIDESHOW: Cold didn’t hamper Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s ladies-only event

The XOX Valentine event was held after hours at the library on Feb. 1.

Sylvan Lakers learn how to Grow Great Kids

The FCSS and SPARC Coalition workshops are to help build assets and developmental relationships

Sylvan Lake RCMP reduced rural crime in area through pilot program

Sylvan Lake and Wetaskiwin RCMP participated in a new pilot program in 2018

‘Be smart about your choices,’ MADD presentation tells Sylvan Lake students

Grade 7-9 students at Mother Teresa School attended at MADD presentation, Jan. 31

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

60 years later Cook family massacre still haunts Stettler

‘I couldn’t have found (Robert Cook) guilty if I was the judge,’ says retired Judge David MacNaughton

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 16-year-old Amy Okeymow

She may be in Red Deer or Maskwacis

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Most Read