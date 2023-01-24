Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations announces new Grand Chief

New Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations Leonard Standingontheroad. (Bert Crowfoot Photo- Facebook/ Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations)

The Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations have announced a new Grand Chief.

During a formal transfer ceremony Friday Jan. 20, Montana First Nation Chief Leonard Standingontheroad was officially appointed to the role of Grand Chief succeeding Chief George Arcand Jr.

Chief Standingontheroad will also continue serving as Chief of Montana First Nation as he takes on this new role within the Treaty Six Confederacy.

“It is a great honour to be appointed Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nation,” says Grand Chief Standingontheroad.

“I have always been passionate about upholding our rights as Treaty People. During my tenure I will focus on issues such as health, education and economic development.”

In addition to working on government relations Standingontheroad says he plans to build a stronger relationship between the Assembly of First Nations and the Confederacy. He will also continue work in the areas of addictions and the opioid crisis, early childhood education and economic development in the central Alberta region.

Standingontheroad is also a member of the board of governors for the Maskwacis Education Schools Commission and acts as chair of the Chiefs Executive Committee.

“Chief Standingontheroad is also the vice chair of the Central Alberta Economic Partnership and has been a champion for Central Alberta communities to work together to achieve our regional economic development goals,” explained Mayor Megan Hanson, who attended the ceremony. “In my experience working with Chief Standingontheroad, he has always placed relationships first, and I look forward to seeing the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations thrive under his leadership following this approach.”

Chief Leonard Standingontheroad was officially sworn in as the Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations in a ceremony Friday Jan. 20 (Submitted/ Megan Hanson)

Chief Leonard Standingontheroad was officially sworn in as the Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations in a ceremony Friday Jan. 20 (Submitted/ Megan Hanson)