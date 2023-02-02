Wiarton Willie sits in his cage in Wiarton, Ont., on Friday, Feb.2, 2018. Famed and furry forecasters of spring are set to make their predictions this morning. It's Groundhog Day, and as folklore goes, a groundhog will emerge from its burrow and if it does not see its shadow, then spring is just around the corner, while if it does and retreats, then we can expect six more weeks of winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

Conflicting groundhog calls: Willie and Sam at odds over spring prognostications

Two of Canada’s most famous groundhog prognosticators have made conflicting calls about spring’s arrival.

Ontario’s Wiarton Willie has called for an early spring while Shubenacadie Sam, Nova Scotia’s most famous groundhog, apparently saw her shadow this morning as she emerged from a snow-covered enclosure at a wildlife park north of Halifax.

According to folklore, if a groundhog sees its shadow on Groundhog Day, winter will drag on. However, if it doesn’t spot its shadow, spring-like weather will soon arrive.

In Wiarton, Ont., Willie was brought out on stage in a Plexiglas box and South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Garry Michi declared the rodent had heralded spring’s arrival.

But in the United States, Punxsutawney Phil agreed with Sam for a second straight year, predicting six more weeks of winter.

In a playful, peer-reviewed study published by the American Meteorological Society, researchers at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., concluded that groundhogs are “beyond a shadow of a doubt” no better at predicting spring’s arrival than flipping a coin.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tax on share buybacks to raise $3 billion in government revenue over five years: PBO
Next story
Shell profit doubles to record as war drives up energy costs

Just Posted

News file photo
Sylvan Lake to borrow $7 million for completion of Pogadl Park

Town of Sylvan Lake has launched a 10-year Destination Management Plan.
Town unveils new plan for community-focused tourism

FILE - The logo for Chevron appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, 2021. Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Chevron’s buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House

The first phase of the Highway 11 twinning project to Rocky Mountain House has been completed south of Sylvan Lake. It included roundabouts at Highway 781 (50th Street) and Range Road 15 (60th Street as seen here). (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Hwy 11 twinning first phase complete

Pop-up banner image