Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during question period, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservatives out-fundraise Liberals by nearly $5 million in first quarter of 2023

The Conservative Party of Canada brought in more donations during the first three months of the year than any other federal party.

Financial statements from Elections Canada show the Conservatives raised more than $8.3 million during the first quarter of the year from nearly 46,000 donors.

The Tories routinely outperform their political rivals on fundraising, and this time they beat out the governing Liberals by nearly $5 million.

The Liberals brought in about $3.6 million from nearly 31,000 donors during the same period.

The New Democrats, who agreed to support the Liberals in the minority Parliament with a supply-and-confidence deal, raised almost $1.3 million from about 16,000 donors.

The Green Party brought in nearly $401,000, the Bloc Québécois brought in more than $322,000 and the People’s Party of Canada raised over $296,000.

