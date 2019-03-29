Conservatives say Rachel Notley must come clean on spending promises

United Conservatives say explain which taxes she would increase to keep her promise to balance the budget by 2023

The United Conservatives say Rachel Notley and the NDP need to show how they are going to pay for big-ticket spending promises they are making during the campaign for the April 16 Alberta election.

Jason Nixon, the UCP’s house leader, says Notley needs to explain which taxes she would increase to keep her promise to balance the budget by 2023.

Notley has promised new money for many projects, including more funding to hire teachers, to reduce surgical waiting lists and to cover drug costs for low- and middle-income seniors.

READ MORE: Alberta premier fed up with federal inaction on Trans Mountain pipeline

Nixon says the NDP has a poor track record on financial management, given that the provincial debt is projected to hit $95 billion by 2023.

Notley has said her party will soon be releasing its financial projections, which remain on track for a balanced budget in 2023.

Nixon says the NDP has no credibility since it originally said it intended to balance the books by 2017.

“Albertans will have paid $2 billion in interest on the NDP debt this fiscal year alone, which is more than 19 of 23 government departments,” Nixon told a news conference Friday.

READ MORE: Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta to ease oil production cuts

“It is clear that the NDP are not serious about balancing the budget. This will have real consequences for Albertans. Higher debt and more interest (payments) simply means less for public services.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Migrant girl died at U.S. border from a bacterial infection
Next story
Wealthy parents appear in court in U.S. college admissions scam

Just Posted

Conservatives say Rachel Notley must come clean on spending promises

United Conservatives say explain which taxes she would increase to keep her promise to balance the budget by 2023

Adopt-a-Spot litter control coming to Sylvan Lake

Town Council approved the Adopt-A-Spot program, which is similar to Adopt-a-Highway programs

Sylvan Lake fighter wins second MMA match in Grande Prairie

Grady Behrens won his second match and Arashi-Do students finished well in Edmonton competition

Alberta UCP leader promises more beds, programs for opioid drug users

The opioid plan is part of a broader package of health reforms promised by Jason Kenney

Alberta NDP’s Notley say she’ll hire more teachers, build more schools

Notley is also promising that the NDP would spend $1.3 billion to build and upgrade another 70 schools

Democrats want a faster release of Mueller’s Russia report

So far only Attorney General William Barr’s four page summary has been released

Wilson-Raybould: I recorded phone call out of fear it would be ‘inappropriate’

The 17-minute long audio recording documents a call Wilson-Raybould placed to Wernick on Dec. 19

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Phone service disrupted after vandal sets fire in Alberta telecom building

Telus says wireless communication had been restored by Thursday afternoon

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Canadian economy grew 0.3 per cent in January, beats expectations

Economists on average had expected no growth for the month

RCMO continue to probe threats made to Nova Chemicals

RCMP received reports of the threat Thursday evening

Most Read