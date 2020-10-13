Conservative MPs Michael Barrett and Pierre Poilievre hold a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 29, 2020. The federal Conservatives want MPs to create an anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity issue. Barrett, the Tory ethics critic, says the new forum would press for answers to lingering questions about the controversy. In the meantime, the Conservatives plan to press the House of Commons ethics and finance committees this week to resume looking at the matter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservatives want an anti-corruption committee to probe WE Charity controversy

Conservatives plan to press House of Commons ethics and finance committees to resume looking at the matter

The federal Conservatives want MPs to create an anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity issue.

Tory ethics critic Michael Barrett says the new forum would press for answers to lingering questions about the controversy.

In the meantime, the Conservatives plan to press the House of Commons ethics and finance committees this week to resume looking at the matter.

They say the proposed new anti-corruption committee could soon take over the probe of the Liberal government’s choice of WE Charity to administer the the multimillion-dollar Canada Student Service Grant program.

Opposition MPs have been grilling the government for months over the now-abandoned program because of WE Charity’s close connections to the families of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau, the recently departed finance minister.

The Liberals have consistently said it was federal public servants who recommended the grant program be administered by the youth group, but the Conservatives say there are still unanswered questions.

“Canadians deserve answers,” Barrett told a news conference Monday. “We deserve accountability.”

The office of Liberal House leader Pablo Rodriguez noted that Trudeau, his chief of staff, the clerk of the Privy Council and various public servants have already appeared at committee.

The government will remain focused on protecting the health and safety of the public, the office said, adding: “Canadians deserve better than the Conservatives’ partisan games.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of CanadaCoronavirusLiberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta government to cut up to 11,000 health-care jobs
Next story
Rich get richer, poor poorer: Report says pandemic intensified economic disparities

Just Posted

Individuals can get their COVID-19 test results back by text message or automated phone call, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday. photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVID-19: Sharp increase in active cases in central zone Tuesday

The numbers are from the long weekend

Sylvan Lake residents wake up to crime spree on Thanksgiving weekend

Vehicles were broken into in various neighbourhoods around town

Lacombe family ‘feeling the love’ with furnace and air conditioner donation

Kles-Air donated their time to a family in need by installing a furnace and air conditioner

‘Don’t RIP Through Construction Zones’ says government, ARHCA and local construction company

The Alberta Government is partnering with ARHCA to promote safe safe driving in construction zones

Alberta RCMP is working to keep roads safe this Thanksgiving through #OperationImpact2020

Operation Impact’s theme this year is Safety Doesn’t Happen by Accident

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

Maskwacis schools closed this week for COVID-19 concerns

One week shut down of Maskwacis in response to recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Maskwacis.

A Canadian passport is displayed in Ottawa on July 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Immigration lottery opens for people hoping to bring grandparents, parents to Canada

Family reunification lottery was suspended and then reinstated

Alberta government to cut up to 11,000 health-care jobs

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the move is to save about $600 million a year

Alberta town unveils statue of coach who died in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 people who died after the Humboldt Broncos team’s bus and a semi collided

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

Lightning among losers, Flames with winners in free agency

Calgary beat out the competition for Jacob Markstrom with a $36 million, six-year deal

Most Read