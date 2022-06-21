Constant entertainment in Ponoka Stampede’s infield

It’s not just rodeo action at the Ponoka Stampede ­­– crowds will also get to enjoy some other entertainment from the stands.

Back again will be Ash Cooper, also known as ‘Crash’ Cooper, the Stampede’s rodeo clown.

Cooper is one of the most popular rodeo entertainers in North America and has performed at many finals across Canada and the United States. This multi-talented rodeo clown is so good at what he does, he’s been named multiple times as Canada’s Entertainer of the Year.

Not only Cooper a hilarious rodeo clown, he also does a variety of artwork. The self-taught western artist creates art in graphite, watercolors, humorous art and pen and ink.

Cooper has taken part in television, having starred weekly in the TV hit Cowboy Country. Cooper will be in the ring, providing a humorous time for the rodeo goers at intermission and throughout the events.

The Wild Rose Cowgirls Trick Riding will also be showcasing their skills in the ring from June 29 to July 2. During intermission, the performance will include five of the most talented trick riders in the country: Ryan and Kenzie McGillivray, Mackenzie Jensen, Jayna Hale and Sawyer Lacey. The ages of the girls range from 12 to 19.

A lot of practice goes into the riding for both horse and rider as they try and perfect their skills as a team.

From hanging off the horse to standing, the trick riders will perform what many compare to gymnastics on horseback as they wow the audience with their skills.

The girls will also perform at other rodeos across Alberta.

