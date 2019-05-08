Construction accident in Alberta’s energy sector kills two workers

RCMP and the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Department are investigating

A construction accident in northern Alberta has killed two workers.

Source Energy Services says in a statement that the contractors died on Tuesday during work on additional storage capacity for what’s known as fracking sand at the company’s terminal near Fox Creek, about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The sand is used by companies in Alberta’s energy sector to extract oil and natural gas from tight geologic formations.

The RCMP and the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Department are investigating and the site has been shut down, but no other details have been released.

The Calgary company says it has sent in emergency counselling services for those at the site and has extended further access to counselling for the dead workers’ families.

Source also says it’s co-operating with everyone involved in the accident investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of the deceased during this tragic time,” the company said in its statement Wednesday.

The Canadian Press